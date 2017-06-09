How to design the perfect workplace

(CNN) The American fashion designer Thom Browne has, over the past decade, become synonymous with a look that is clean-cut but cool, putting a contemporary twist on classic tailoring for men and women alike.

The uniform reigns supreme in Browne's aesthetic universe as his own repetitive wardrobe persistently reveals: think grey, slim-fit suits of varying length, and sturdy brogues, sans socks.

Photos: Autumn-Winter 2017 Women's – Hide Caption 1 of 10 Photos: Spring-Summer 2017 Menswear – Hide Caption 2 of 10 Photos: Spring-Summer 2017 Menswear – Hide Caption 3 of 10 Photos: Autumn-Winter 2016 Women's – Hide Caption 4 of 10 Photos: Autumn-Winter 2016 Menswear – Hide Caption 5 of 10 Photos: Autumn-Winter 2014 Women's – Hide Caption 6 of 10 Photos: Spring-Summer 2014 Menswear – Hide Caption 7 of 10 Photos: Autumn-Winter 2013 Women's – Hide Caption 8 of 10 Photos: Autumn-Winter 2012 Women's – Hide Caption 9 of 10 Photos: Spring-Summer 2017 Women's – Hide Caption 10 of 10

His installation will address workspaces and their changing definition in today's fluid work environment, through an exhibition of important desk designs from the last century.

Featuring pieces by late greats like Jean Prouvé and contemporary masters like Ron Arad, Browne's installation will be brought to life by a choreographed performance featuring young design and architecture students who will sit at the desks, showcasing their creative processes to passersby.

Read More