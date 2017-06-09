(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- President Donald Trump claimed "total and complete vindication" the day after former FBI Director James Comey testified on Capitol Hill.
-- Trump's attorney plans to file a complaint against Comey over leak of memos about his conversations with the President.
-- British Prime Minister Theresa May pledged to form a government that will provide "certainty" and guide the country through Brexit, just hours after voters delivered her party a huge blow at the polls.
-- Actress Glenne Headly, whose film career included roles in "Dick Tracy" and "Mr. Holland's Opus," dies at 62.
-- A vulnerable and anxious immigrant girl grew up to shatter glass ceilings. Elaine Chao is our next badass woman.
-- This is what it takes to get President Trump to block you on Twitter. (hint: It's not much)
-- As you head into weekend, take a look back everything that happened this week in photos.