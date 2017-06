(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- President Donald Trump claimed "total and complete vindication" the day after former FBI Director James Comey testified on Capitol Hill.

-- Trump's attorney plans to file a complaint against Comey over leak of memos about his conversations with the President.

-- British Prime Minister Theresa May pledged to form a government that will provide "certainty" and guide the country through Brexit, just hours after voters delivered her party a huge blow at the polls.

-- Actress Glenne Headly , whose film career included roles in "Dick Tracy" and "Mr. Holland's Opus," dies at 62.