'Unprecedented' bush fires in South Africa leave 9 dead

Story highlights Firefighters battle 26 separate blazes

Latest victim is a three-year-old child

(CNN) Around 8,000 people have been evacuated from a scenic coastal town in South Africa's famous Garden Route to escape fast-moving wildfires that have already killed nine people, Western Cape local government spokesman James Brent Styan told CNN.

The ninth victim was confirmed this morning when the charred body of a three-year old child was found in a burnt down building, he said.

Firefighters are currently battling 26 active fires, made worse by a "storm front" that has flooded nearby Cape Town but fanned the flames around the well-heeled seaside town of Knysna and the neighboring Plettenberg Bay.

Earlier this evening with @zabbsjoe whilst trying to leave Knysna, Western Cape due to severe fire 🔥 out bursts in the mountains surrounding the area we got redirected by police officials back into the burning city. Luckily we found safe accommodation soon after and all major fires have managed to cool down since. #prayforknysna #knysnafire #africa A post shared by Anouk Pretorius (@thenoukbook_) on Jun 7, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

"We've never seen fires of this nature. This is significant. Unprecedented," Styan said, adding that it was too early to know if lightening was the cause of the blaze.

Schools across the area remained closed with a staggering 69 of them suffering damage. The army has been called in to help with the evacuations.

Read More