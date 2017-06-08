Supermodel on a mission to rebuild schools after disasters

Story highlights Supermodel Petra Nemcova survived the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami

Nemcova founded the Happy Hearts Fund, which rebuilds schools in areas hit by natural disasters

(CNN) Supermodel Petra Nemcova has a serious mission -- to help children in need -- and it stems from a desperate moment when she herself was helpless.

In December 2004 an earthquake in the Indian Ocean triggered a tsunami that devastated Southeast Asia and killed more than 227,000 people. Nemcova, on holiday in Thailand, found herself clinging to a palm tree for more than eight hours. She couldn't move. The wave's force shattered her pelvis.

But something else was slowly breaking her heart.

Model Petra Nemcova, right.

"I was hearing children screaming for help," she told CNN, "After half an hour I didn't hear them anymore and that meant they couldn't hold on."

That memory haunted Nemcova. The Czech-born model returned to Thailand as soon as she could walk again, and after visiting temporary shelters and makeshift hospitals, she decided to make an impact.