The week in 29 photos

A Palestinian man spins a lit firework during Ramadan in Deir Al-Balah, a Palestinian city in central Gaza, on Sunday, June 4. Ramadan is the Islamic holy month of fasting during which Muslims may not eat or drink during daylight hours.
A man performs during the halftime show of Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland on Wednesday, June 7. The Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-113.
Boys swim in a stream during a heatwave in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Monday, June 5.
This handout photo from the Indian Space Research Organization shows an Mk III-D1 Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle taking off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India, on Monday, June 5.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives for the Medgar Evers College commencement with Dr. Rudolph Crew, president of the college, in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday, June 8. Clinton delivered the commencement address.
A visitor views the ''Yayoi Kusama: Life Is the Heart of a Rainbow'' exhibition at the National Gallery Singapore on Tuesday, June 6.
Muslims attend Iftar dinner during the holy month of Ramadan in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Monday, June 5. Iftar is the first meal eaten by Muslims after sunset during Ramadan.
Buildings and construction sites are seen among fog in Rizhao, China, on Friday, June 2.
A Soyuz MS-03 capsule lands in a remote area outside the town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on Friday, June 2. The capsule was carrying the International Space Station crew of Russia's Oleg Novitskiy and France's Thomas Pesquet.
The sun sets behind the Statue of Liberty in New York on Friday, June 2.