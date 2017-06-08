The week in 29 photos

Breaking News

Updated 9:54 PM ET, Thu June 8, 2017

Former FBI Director James Comey is sworn in before testifying to the Senate intelligence committee on Thursday, June 8, one month after US President Donald Trump fired him. Comey discussed the FBI's Russia investigation, his private interactions with Trump as well as how he handled the Hillary Clinton email probe. All eyes on Comey
Cecilia Wessels posted to Facebook this photo of her husband, Theunis, mowing their yard in the town of Three Hills in Alberta, Canada, on Friday, June 2. The photo shows a tornado looming over Theunis in the background. "Yes, he did know it was there," Cecilia Wessels told CNN. "He told me, 'I'm keeping an eye on it.' "
Counterterrorism officials patrol near the scene of a terror attack on London Bridge on Sunday, June 4. Eight people were killed and at least 48 were wounded Saturday night when three attackers rammed a vehicle into pedestrians on London Bridge and then went on a stabbing spree at bars and restaurants at nearby Borough Market.
This NASA image from Friday, June 2, shows a pair of relatively small active regions on the sun. Images were taken over 42 hours in a wavelength of extreme ultraviolet light.
Ariana Grande wipes a tear as she performs during the One Love Manchester Benefit Concert in Manchester, England, on Sunday, June 4. The concert aimed to raise money for those affected by the bombing that killed 22 people and wounded more than 100 at Grande's May 22 show.
Police help civilians escape the Parliament building in Tehran, Iran, on Wednesday, June 7, during twin attacks. At least 12 people were killed when six attackers mounted simultaneous gun and suicide bomb assaults on Iran's Parliament building and the tomb of the republic's revolutionary founder, in one of the most audacious assaults to hit Tehran in decades. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Saudi Arabia supported ISIS in the deadly twin attacks.
British Prime Minister Theresa May works on the election campaign bus, commonly known as the "Battle Bus," as it travels through Staffordshire, England, on Tuesday, June 6. After one of the most tumultuous years in British political history, polls opened in the country's general election on Thursday, June 8. The snap election was called by May with a focus on securing a mandate to take into Brexit talks.
Bill Cosby arrives with actress Keshia Knight Pulliam at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, on Friday, June 5, before the opening of Cosby's sexual assault trial. Cosby, 79, faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault. The comedian has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has said he does not plan to testify.
This image, taken by Gabriele Sciotto near London's Borough Market, shows two attackers after they were shot by London police on Saturday, June 4. Eight people were killed and at least 48 were injured Saturday night when three attackers rammed a vehicle into pedestrians on London Bridge and then went on a stabbing spree at bars and restaurants at nearby Borough Market.
A Palestinian man spins a lit firework during Ramadan in Deir Al-Balah, a Palestinian city in central Gaza, on Sunday, June 4. Ramadan is the Islamic holy month of fasting during which Muslims may not eat or drink during daylight hours.
A Palestinian man spins a lit firework during Ramadan in Deir Al-Balah, a Palestinian city in central Gaza, on Sunday, June 4. Ramadan is the Islamic holy month of fasting during which Muslims may not eat or drink during daylight hours.
Attorney Joseph Cataldo talks to his client, Michelle Carter, at Taunton Juvenile Court in Taunton, Massachusetts, on Monday, June 5. Carter is on trial for involuntary manslaughter for allegedly encouraging her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, to commit suicide, according to prosecutors. Almost three years ago, Massachusetts teenager Roy was found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in his pickup truck in a Kmart parking lot.
Former US President Barack Obama, left, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau eat dinner together in Montreal on Tuesday, June 6. According to The Obama Foundation, the pair "discussed their shared commitment to developing the next generation of leaders."
Betty Sakala, a refugee from South Sudan's Central Equatoria state, laughs after being shown a photo of her daughter Mary as she waits to have Mary examined at a mobile health clinic run by the International Rescue Committee in Bidi Bidi, Uganda, on Monday, June 5. According to the International Rescue Committee, "famine has been declared in parts of South Sudan gripped by civil war and economic turmoil."
A man performs during the halftime show of Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland on Wednesday, June 7. The Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-113.
A man performs during the halftime show of Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland on Wednesday, June 7. The Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-113.
Firefighters battle a blaze near Kranshoek, South Africa, in the Western Cape province on Wednesday, June 7. Around 8,000 people have been evacuated from a scenic coastal town in South Africa's famous Garden Route to escape fast-moving wildfires that have already killed nine people, Western Cape local government spokesman James Brent Styan told CNN.
Hundreds gather for a memorial in London's Potters Field Park on Monday, June 5, for victims of the city's June 3 terror attacks.
Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before the Senate intelligence committee on Thursday, June 8, one month after President Donald Trump fired him. 10 things we learned from the James Comey hearing
Boys swim in a stream during a heatwave in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Monday, June 5.
Boys swim in a stream during a heatwave in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Monday, June 5.
This handout photo from the Indian Space Research Organization shows an Mk III-D1 Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle taking off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India, on Monday, June 5.
This handout photo from the Indian Space Research Organization shows an Mk III-D1 Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle taking off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India, on Monday, June 5.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives for the Medgar Evers College commencement with Dr. Rudolph Crew, president of the college, in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday, June 8. Clinton delivered the commencement address.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives for the Medgar Evers College commencement with Dr. Rudolph Crew, president of the college, in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday, June 8. Clinton delivered the commencement address.
A visitor views the &#39;&#39;Yayoi Kusama: Life Is the Heart of a Rainbow&#39;&#39; exhibition at the National Gallery Singapore on Tuesday, June 6.
A visitor views the ''Yayoi Kusama: Life Is the Heart of a Rainbow'' exhibition at the National Gallery Singapore on Tuesday, June 6.
Ananya Vinay poses with her trophy after winning the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on Thursday, June 1. The 12-year-old from Fresno, California, beat 291 other spellers in this year's contest. The winning word was "marocain," a dress fabric that is made of ribbed silk or rayon and a filling of other yarns.
Muslims attend Iftar dinner during the holy month of Ramadan in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Monday, June 5. Iftar is the first meal eaten by Muslims after sunset during Ramadan.
Muslims attend Iftar dinner during the holy month of Ramadan in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Monday, June 5. Iftar is the first meal eaten by Muslims after sunset during Ramadan.
A demonstrator is arrested during protests in Portland, Oregon, on Sunday, June 4. Hundreds of supporters of US President Donald Trump converged on Terry D. Schrunk Plaza for an event billed as a "Trump Free Speech" rally, but they were slightly outnumbered by a mixed assemblage of counterprotesters across the street. At least 14 people were arrested.
Buildings and construction sites are seen among fog in Rizhao, China, on Friday, June 2.
Buildings and construction sites are seen among fog in Rizhao, China, on Friday, June 2.
People at Ace's Bar in San Francisco watch a television broadcast of former FBI Director James Comey as he testifies before the Senate intelligence committee on June 8. Bars and restaurants across the nation opened early for communal watching. Comey testimony: In bars, at work and in pajamas, the nation watches
A Soyuz MS-03 capsule lands in a remote area outside the town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on Friday, June 2. The capsule was carrying the International Space Station crew of Russia&#39;s Oleg Novitskiy and France&#39;s Thomas Pesquet.
A Soyuz MS-03 capsule lands in a remote area outside the town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on Friday, June 2. The capsule was carrying the International Space Station crew of Russia's Oleg Novitskiy and France's Thomas Pesquet.
People run for safety after an explosion at a funeral in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday, June 3. The explosion left at least seven people dead and dozens hurt. The funeral was for a man killed a day earlier in anti-government protests, and the anti-government protests came after at least 90 people were killed and more than 400 injured in a May 31 suicide bomb attack near the German embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan's capital. Terrorists have made this a most bloody Ramadan
The sun sets behind the Statue of Liberty in New York on Friday, June 2.
The sun sets behind the Statue of Liberty in New York on Friday, June 2.
Take a look at 29 photos of the week from June 1 through June 8.