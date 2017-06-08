Story highlights Shareece Wright signed with the Buffalo Bills, wanted to get to offseason camp

He paid an Uber drive a big bill and tip to get them there in time

(CNN) Uber driver Hadi Abdollahian thought he was signing up for a three-hour drive to suburban Buffalo Grove, Illinois, when he picked up a passenger Sunday night at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

But the Iranian refugee didn't think twice when he found out the actual destination was Buffalo, NEW YORK, some 500 miles and eight hours from Chicago. After all, the passenger told him it was an emergency: He had to work in the morning and he had missed his connecting flight. There was no other way to get there in time.

"I'm a man of my words and if someone says it's an emergency he really means it," said Abdollahian, 26.

He would soon learn the passenger in his Nissan Altima was new Buffalo Bills player Shareece Wright, who was on his way to his first day of voluntary offseason practice.

They arrived at 1 Bills Drive with mere minutes to spare before 7 a.m. meetings, Wright said. The defensive cornerback tipped Abdollahian $300 on top of the $632.08 ride in a delightful vignette of the sharing economy bringing people together.

Read More