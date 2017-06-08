Story highlights Winner worked for a contractor in Augusta, Georgia

She allegedly sent classified information to an online news outlet called the Intercept

Augusta, Georgia (CNN) Reality Winner pleaded not guilty in federal court Thursday to one charge in connection with removing classified material from a government facility and giving it to an authorized person.

She was denied bail.

The 25-year-old federal contractor was charged with leaking information regarding a 2016 Russian military intelligence cyberattack to The Intercept, an online news outlet.

She is accused of revealing classified information, used as the basis for an article published Monday by The Intercept, which detailed a classified National Security Agency memo. The NSA report, dated May 5, provides details of a 2016 Russian cyberattack on a US voting software supplier, though there is no evidence the hack affected any votes.

The charge, willful retention and transmission of national defense information, could bring Winner up to 10 years in prison.

