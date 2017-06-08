An LGBT group says it was barred from a Pride parade because it supports Trump

Story highlights Group says organizers had a problem with its float

(CNN) An LGBT group says it was denied a float at a gay pride parade in Charlotte, North Carolina, because it supports Donald Trump.

Deplorable Pride's entry would have had all the hallmarks of a pride parade float: drag queens, patriotic colors and even Uncle Sam.

But it would also display something different -- Trump's campaign message, "Make America Great Again" -- and feature a dancer dressed as Melania Trump.

And that, says Deplorable Pride, is what organizers had a problem with.

"The LGBT community is known for including everyone," Derek Van Cleve, co-founder of the group, told CNN. "Pretty sad that the organizers for this parade have decided not to include both parties."

