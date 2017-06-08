Bill Cosby trial: What it's like to be on a sequestered jury

Story highlights The jury in Bill Cosby's trial is sequestered away from the public

"I have to be trial judge and also activity planner here," the judge says

(CNN) Amid tense cross-examination on Tuesday of Andrea Constand, the woman who testified that Bill Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her, Judge Steven O'Neill called for a pause to the questions and spoke quietly to a courtroom aide.

He had a good reason for the break, he explained to the courtroom: He needed to order dinner for the sequestered jury.

"This is new territory," O'Neill said. "I have to be trial judge and also activity planner here."

So it goes at the Montgomery County courthouse outside Philadelphia, where jurors are being sequestered for Bill Cosby's assault trial. The jurors, chosen from Allegheny County, home of Pittsburgh, were bused in to the area and are staying in hotel rooms away from their families for what is expected to be a two-week trial.

By design, a sequestered jury has only limited access to the outside world. So while making crucial decisions on evidence and arguments, O'Neill also has to plan the jury's day-to-day lives.

