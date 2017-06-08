2 Americans led double lives as Hezbollah agents, officials say

Story highlights Justice Department says two naturalized Americans had been working with Hezbollah for years

One is accused of gathering information about security operations at New York airports

(CNN) Two men traveled repeatedly to Lebanon for years, leading double lives as regular Americans and terrorist operatives for Hezbollah, according to US law enforcement officials.

Ali Kourani, 32, of the Bronx, New York, and Samer el Debek, 37, of Dearborn, Michigan, were arrested and charged last week by the Department of Justice with providing material support to Hezbollah's Islamic Jihad Organization, the IJO.

Details of the accusations against them were revealed in criminal complaints made public in Manhattan federal court on Thursday.

Hezbollah, which has roots in Lebanon, is considered a terrorist organization by the United States. The IJO wing of the group is "responsible for the planning, preparation and execution of intelligence, counterintelligence and terrorist activities," officials said.

Kourani, who came to the United States in 2003 with a Lebanese passport and became a citizen in 2009, is accused of being in contact with Hezbollah between 2002 and 2015, and of attending a 45-day Hezbollah "boot camp" in Lebanon at age 16.

