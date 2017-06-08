Breaking News

Civil War submarine reveals more clues, human remains

By Andreas Preuss and Phil Gast, CNN

Updated 6:16 AM ET, Thu June 8, 2017

For nearly 14 years, scientists, historians and a genealogist have studied the first submarine to sink an enemy vessel. The H.L. Hunley did just that 150 years ago, February 17, 1864, during the American Civil War.
Confederate submarine H. L. HunleyFor nearly 14 years, scientists, historians and a genealogist have studied the first submarine to sink an enemy vessel. The H.L. Hunley did just that 150 years ago, February 17, 1864, during the American Civil War.
The 40-foot submarine was brought up amid much fanfare off Charleston, South Carolina, in August 2000. Author Clive Cussler and a team discovered the Hunley five years earlier, buried in the sand more than 100 yards beyond its target, the USS Housatonic.
Conservators later this year will begin a new process -- filling the tank that holds the Hunley with chemicals that will strip away what is called &quot;concretion&quot;: organic material that has coated the hull and interior.
Visitors to a laboratory and exhibit hall in North Charleston, South Carolina, can gaze down on the Hunley on weekends. The large tank is empty when scientists in the Hunley Project are at work.
The hull is in pretty good shape, despite exposure to sea currents and elements for decades. The eight-member Confederate crew, sitting on the port side, turned a propeller by hand.
Several years ago, then-senior archaeologist Maria Jacobsen found a gold coin that belonged to submarine commander Lt. George Dixon.
Lt. George Dixon, according to legend, received this coin as a good-luck charm from his beloved, said to be from Mobile, Alabama. It was bent by a bullet when he was wounded at the Battle of Shiloh, two years before the Hunley made history. He had it engraved and carried it the rest of his life. It was found with his remains by Hunley Project scientists.
Paul Mardikian, left, senior conservator, and Philippe de Vivies remove material from a piece of the submarine.
One of the personal belongings found inside the Hunley, a watch belonging to Lt. George Dixon.
A wallet found in the shipwreck helps tells the story of ordinary life onshore.
Crew member James Wicks&#39; bandana after conservation.
This burnt matchstick was found buried in the sediment-filled interior of the H.L. Hunley.
Experts believe this lantern was used as a flashlight by the submarine&#39;s commander.
This conserved oil can almost looks good as new.
The bowl of a pipe belonging to Confederate sailor Joseph Ridgaway, the only crew member positively identified through DNA.
Experts examine a shoe found on the H.L. Hunley.
Story highlights

  • Researchers find tooth, crank handle textiles, metal
  • Hunley went down off South Carolina after sinking a Civil War vessel

(CNN)More clues of the H.L. Hunley mystery are being revealed during conservation of the American Civil War submarine.

Researchers in a North Charleston, South Carolina, laboratory on Wednesday unveiled the crew compartment -- which had been sealed by more than 130 years of ocean exposure and encrusted sediment.
"It's that wow moment when you step back and realize what you're doing," Johanna Rivera, one of the submarine's conservators told CNN affiliate WCIV.
    The Confederate Navy's Hunley was the first submarine to sink a ship in battle, sending the Housatonic to the ocean floor in February 1864. Five members of the Union vessel died; 150 others were rescued. All eight crew members of the Hunley perished.
    Conservation work being done on the submarine H.L. Hunley in a North Charleston laboratory.
    Conservation work being done on the submarine H.L. Hunley in a North Charleston laboratory.
    The conservation work, which started after the Hunley was discovered in 1995, has finally exposed the sub's entire crank shaft -- used to propel the vessel by its crew.
    A tooth was found embedded in sediment on one of the crank handles. Officials say it wound up there "post mortem," after decomposition of a body.
    Inside they also found remnants of textiles and a thin metal wrap around the hand crank -- showing how the crew operated the sub.
    "When you're turning an iron bar in front of you or below you, you're going to need something to keep your hands from chaffing or rubbing them raw," archaeologist Michael Scafuri told WCIV.
    The new findings give insight into how the submarine was operated, but the biggest mystery is still unsolved -- why did it sink after its successful attack?
    One scenario holds that the Hunley was swamped by or struck by a Union vessel. Or that it plunged to the sea floor to avoid detection, and never made it back up.
    Restoration work on the Hunley will continue for at least another five to seven years. After the process is finished it will be moved to a museum for display.

    CNN's Christine Sever contributed to this report.