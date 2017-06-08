Civil War submarine reveals more clues, human remains

Story highlights Researchers find tooth, crank handle textiles, metal

Hunley went down off South Carolina after sinking a Civil War vessel

(CNN) More clues of the H.L. Hunley mystery are being revealed during conservation of the American Civil War submarine.

Researchers in a North Charleston, South Carolina, laboratory on Wednesday unveiled the crew compartment -- which had been sealed by more than 130 years of ocean exposure and encrusted sediment.

"It's that wow moment when you step back and realize what you're doing," Johanna Rivera, one of the submarine's conservators told CNN affiliate WCIV

The Confederate Navy's Hunley was the first submarine to sink a ship in battle, sending the Housatonic to the ocean floor in February 1864. Five members of the Union vessel died; 150 others were rescued. All eight crew members of the Hunley perished

Conservation work being done on the submarine H.L. Hunley in a North Charleston laboratory.

The conservation work, which started after the Hunley was discovered in 1995, has finally exposed the sub's entire crank shaft -- used to propel the vessel by its crew.

