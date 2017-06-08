Shopping in Barcelona: A fashion stylist's guide

(CNN) Whether you're looking for big-brand fashion, one-off designer pieces or vintage finds, Barcelona is one of Europe's greatest shopping cities.

CNN Travel caught up with her to get her shopping guide to the city. Here are Scrimieri's tips, in her words.

Clothes

The most quirky shops are around El Born and Las Ramblas. The secret is to walk with no hurry and discover little shops and tiny streets that you never expected.

Paseo de Gracia is where you will find the best luxury shops such as Chanel, Prada, Santa Eulalia (which is the best multi-brand store here), Saint Laurent, Miu Miu and so on. We also have more affordable ones like Mango and Zara.

A very popular department store in the city is El Corte Inglés. You will find loads of brands. Another one is L'illa with loads of shops inside and also places to have breakfast or lunch.

For haute couture you have Le Swing (see below) or Teresa Helbig.

Santa Eulalia , Passeig de Gràcia, 93 Barcelona; +34 932 150 674

El Corte Inglés , Plaça de Catalunya, 14 Barcelona; +34 933 06 38 00

Teresa Helbig , Carrer de Mallorca, 184, 08036 Barcelona; +34 934 51 55 44

L'illa Diagonal , Avinguda Diagonal, 557, 08029 Barcelona; +34 934 44 00 00

Vintage

The best chain of vintage shops in Barcelona is called Le Swing Vintage and Le Blow.

They've also opened a new one called Casa Le Swing where you can find vintage furniture, clothes, fashion books (not vintage) and international magazines.

For me it's the coolest shop here, very fun to see, to shop and to visit.

Accessories

I'm crazy with sunglasses and handbags. I have a huge collection of both and it keeps growing faster and faster.

For sunglasses you have a very cool shop called La Toscana or Kaleos . For handbags, Santa Eulalia always has the newest ones from Balenciaga, Loewe and Chloe.

Another shop where you will find good ones is Jean Pierre Bua , very good selection.

For jewels, which I really love, you have the best jeweler in Barcelona, her name is Montse Esteve . They sell at her own space and also online at Colette and Moda Operando. You must see what she does.

Óptica Toscana , C/ Provença, 247, 08008 Barcelona, +34 934 67 59 78

Kaleos Eyehunters , Carrer de Muntaner, 242, 08021 Barcelona, +34 932 00 74 78

Montse Esteve SL , Carrer de Ganduxer, 29, 08021 Barcelona, +34 932 40 41 11

Shoes

Shoes for me are the most important thing in an outfit. The first thing I look at when I meet someone is the shoes. My eyes unintentionally go directly there.

I have a lot of sneakers -- Adidas, Vans, Converse. I love the classic ones but I also have shoes like Dr Martens boots, Balenciaga, Anya Hindmarch, Gucci... a bit of everything!

It depends on the day you feel like wearing ones or others. If you want to buy some just walk around Barcelona and go to every shop you find. You never know what you're going to see.

Furniture

The best for vintage furniture is Casa Le Swing (see above for address). For modern, you can go to Luzio , a beautiful huge shop in my neighborhood.

Luzio Concept Store , Carrer de Ferran Agulló, 16-18, 08021 Barcelona; +34 932 09 41 23

Art and design

For museums I would go to Museo Picasso or Fundació Joan Miró.

Galeria Miquel Alzueta , Carrer de Sèneca, 9-11, 08006 Barcelona; +34 932 38 97 50

Virreina Palace, La Rambla, 99, 08001 Barcelona; +34 933 16 10 00

Centre d'Art Santa Mònica, La Rambla, 7, 08002 Barcelona; +34 935 67 11 10

Fundació Joan Miró , Parc de Montjuïc, s/n, 08038 Barcelona; +34 934 43 94 70

Books

For book shops I would go to Loring Art, Casa Le Swing, a very known one is Fnac but a very typical one is Gustavo Gili

Markets

For food you have La Boqueria in Las Ramblas, a must-visit and you will find all the typical food from Spain [such] as jamón Ibérico, fruit juices, paella and so on.

For clothes markets we don't have a lot here, but we have a furniture and decor one which is called Mercat dels Encants.

La Boqueria, La Rambla, 91, 08001 Barcelona; +34 933 18 25 84

Mercat dels Encants , Carrer de los Castillejos, 158, 08013 Barcelona; +34 932 46 30 30

Food and drink

A gourmet shop in Barcelona is Aspic . There is the best food and wine and they also have a new terrace where you can have breakfast, lunch and dinner.

A very cool shop of only beer is BeerStore Barcelona and you can also go to visit Antiga Fábrica Estrella Damm, very emblematic of Barcelona and they also do music events.

Aspic , Av. de Pau Casals, 24, 08021 Barcelona

BeerStore Barcelona , Carrer de Provença, 495, 08025 Barcelona; +34 931 16 87 14

Beauty

For beauty you must go to Salón Toro, the best hairdresser here. The place is just beautiful. They are located in Paseo De Gracia, you have to go in through the Guess store. They also sell very good products.

Salón Toro , Paseo De Gracia, 63, 08007 Barcelona; +34 93 317 08 22

Neighborhoods

Normally tourists go to where the shops and museums are, for example El Born or Barrio Gótico.

If you go to El Born, taste the best croissants at La Hofmann, visit La Comercial for the coolest and funniest home decor stuff, Etnia for sunglasses (they just opened a seventh floor space which is amazing), Teresa Carles for the most healthy natural juices, Flax&Kale to have lunch and Limited Editions for the limited edition sneakers of all brands.

Hofmann Pastisseria , Carrer dels Flassaders, 44, 08003 Barcelona; +34 932 68 82 21

Etnia , Carrer de l'Espasería 1-3, 08003 Barcelona; + 34 930186614

Teresa Carles , Carrer de Jovellanos, 2, 08001 Barcelona; +34 933 17 18 29

Flax&Kale , Carrer dels Tallers, 74B, 08001 Barcelona; +34 933 17 56 64

Limited Editions, Carrer de Rera Palau, 7, 08003 Barcelona; +34 933 02 23 56

The perfect weekend

If I was a tourist for a weekend in Barcelona (knowing it as a citizen), first of all, I would book a room in the best hotel for me, which is Margot House. They only have five rooms and it's located in the middle of Paseo de Gracia.

Another one -- bigger -- is a boutique hotel called Cotton House but I prefer the first one, you feel like home.

Maybe a good breakfast somewhere like Brunch & Cake or Milk Bar & Bistro and then a visit through the places I just said, a bit of museums, some shopping and a very important thing: lunch and dinner.

For lunch you can go to Boca Grande, for tapas go to Ciudad Condal -- so good -- and for Mediterranean food, Lio de 4 and Coure.

If you're a fan of Japanese you should go to my favorite one, El Parco. If you try it you will come again to Barcelona just to eat it again. You can choose lunch or dinner there, I prefer dinner.

For dinner also there's Marea Alta: from there you can see the sea, you will eat very good shellfish, or also at Bar Cañete, very fun one.

And finally for the views and best rice or paella you have Terraza Martinez.

Margot House , Paseo de Gracia 46, 08007 Barcelona; +34 932 72 00 76

Cotton House , Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, 670, 08010 Barcelona; +34 934 50 50 45

Parco Restaurant , Paseo de Gracia, 119, 08008 Barcelona; +34 932 38 78 22

Boca Grande , Passatge de la Concepció, 12, 08008 Barcelona; +34 934 67 51 49

Ciudad Condal , Rambla de Catalunya, 18, 08007 Barcelona; +34 933 18 19 97

Lio de 4 , Carrer de Mandri, 22, 08022 Barcelona; +34 936 81 71 63

Coure , PJ Marimon 20, 08021 Barcelona; +34 932 00 75 32

Marea Alta , Avenida de las Drassanes, 6-8, Piso 24, 08001 Barcelona; +34 936 31 35 90

Bar Cañete , Carrer de la Unió, 17, 08001 Barcelona; +34 932 70 34 58

Martínez , Ctra. de Miramar, 38, 08038 Barcelona; +34 931 06 60 52

Interview has been edited for length and clarity.