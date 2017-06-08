Story highlights Ostapenko beats Timea Bacsinszky 7-6 (7-4) 3-6 6-3

First Latvian to make grand slam final

Was celebrating her 20th birthday

Will face either Simona Halep or Karolina Pliskova in final

Paris (CNN) Roland Garros' battle of the birthdays was won by Jelena Ostapenko Thursday as the Latvian became the first unseeded woman to make the French Open final since Mima Jausovec in 1983.

Ostapenko had a 20th birthday to remember as the big-hitter beat Timea Bacsinskzy -- whose own 28th birthday wasn't quite as good -- 7-6 (7-4) 3-6 6-3 to reach Saturday's final.

If Ostapenko, the world No. 47, defeats Simona Halep or Karolina Pliskova -- they contest the second semifinal later in Paris -- she would become only the second unseeded woman to ever triumph at the clay-court major after Britain's Margaret Scriven in 1933.

Go Go Ostapenko



The birthday girl makes history, d. Bacsinszky 7-6(4) 3-6 6-3 to become 1st Latvian player to reach a Major final. #RG17 pic.twitter.com/60o0C4h18l — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 8, 2017

Ostapenko may have lost in the first round last year and failed to make it out of qualifying a year earlier in Paris but that was largely down to her inexperience.

