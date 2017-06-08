Story highlights Sen. Angus King was asking ex-FBI director James Comey about President Donald Trump

Comey's response cited a line that Henry II, the king of England, has been quoted as saying

Washington (CNN) James Comey pulled a line out of the history books in his public Senate intelligence committee hearing.

Maine Sen. Angus King was pressing Comey about how he interpreted phrases President Donald Trump used in a one-on-one February dinner, in which Trump urged Comey to drop the probe into just-fired national security adviser Mike Flynn.

King, an independent, asked Comey if he interpreted language like "I hope" as directives from the President.

"Yes. It kind of rings in my ears as, 'Will no one rid me of this meddlesome priest?'" Comey said.

"I was just going to quote that," King responded.

Read More