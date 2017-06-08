White House rebuffs Comey: 'The President is not a liar'

Story highlights Comey testified before Congress on Thursday

Sanders briefed the press while it was ongoing

Washington (CNN) Accusations of lying whizzed across Washington Thursday as fired FBI Director James Comey concluded his bombshell session on Capitol Hill.

Comey himself suggested during his three-hour sworn testimony that President Donald Trump had a shaky commitment to telling the truth. The White House decried the accusation.

Meanwhile, Trump's outside lawyer insisted that it was Comey who lied when he detailed conversations between himself and the President, raising the suggestion that Comey committed perjury while testifying under oath.

It amounted to one lawyer's word against Comey's, with little indication that the matter will be resolved in the near-term.

Comey told lawmakers during his testimony that Trump wasn't telling the truth when he characterized the FBI workforce as deeply dissatisfied with the former director's leadership.

