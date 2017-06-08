White House rebuffs Comey: 'The President is not a liar'

Story highlights Comey testified before Congress on Thursday

Sanders briefed the press while it was ongoing

Washington (CNN) The White House rebuffed claims Thursday that President Donald Trump is a liar after fired FBI Director James Comey suggested he was worried about Trump's commitment to the truth.

"I can definitely say the President is not a liar, and I think it's frankly insulting that question would be asked," spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters during an off-camera briefing at the White House.

Earlier, Comey told lawmakers during sworn testimony that Trump wasn't telling the truth when he characterized Comey as unpopular among FBI staff.

"Those were lies. Plain and simple," Comey told the Senate intelligence committee.

Later, Comey said he felt compelled to document his meetings with Trump because he was concerned the President would mislead the public about what transpired between them.

Read More