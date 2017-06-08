Gowdy tapped to lead House oversight committee

Story highlights
Washington (CNN)South Carolina Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy has been selected Thursday to be the next chairman of the House oversight committee, the powerful entity charged with providing oversight over the White House and administration.
A source familiar with the vote by the Republican steering committee told CNN that Gowdy will replace outgoing chairman Utah Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz who is stepping down from Congress June 30.
The steering committee of House Republican members who pick committee chairs approved Gowdy to replace Chaffetz, and the full conference vote installing Gowdy as the Chairman will be Tuesday, a source confirmed to CNN.
Gowdy was widely expected to be picked for the role and has deep connections with both House leadership and conservatives in the House Freedom Caucus. Gowdy is best known for his work as Chairman of the House's Select Committee on Benghazi.
House Speaker Paul Ryan applauded Gowdy's appointment in a statement Thursday.
"Trey Gowdy possesses the experience and deep commitment to transparency and accountability necessary to be the House's next Oversight chairman. He has proven that he will always look out for taxpayers and seek answers from the bureaucracy. Trey has my absolute confidence, and I know he will do an outstanding job," Ryan said in a statement.
Rep. Elijah Cummings, who served alongside Gowdy as the top Democrat on the House Select Committee on Benghazi, congratulated the incoming Chair, as he will now be reunited as the ranking Democrat on the oversight panel.
"I look forward to working with him in a constructive and bipartisan manner on an agenda that serves the interests of the American people," Cummings said in a statement. "He is our Chairman, and we pledge to support his efforts whenever we can."