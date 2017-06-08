Gowdy tapped to lead House oversight committee

Story highlights Gowdy is best known for his work as Chairman of the House's Select Committee on Benghazi

He'll replace outgoing chairman Utah Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz

Washington (CNN) South Carolina Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy has been selected Thursday to be the next chairman of the House oversight committee, the powerful entity charged with providing oversight over the White House and administration.

A source familiar with the vote by the Republican steering committee told CNN that Gowdy will replace outgoing chairman Utah Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz who is stepping down from Congress June 30.

The steering committee of House Republican members who pick committee chairs approved Gowdy to replace Chaffetz, and the full conference vote installing Gowdy as the Chairman will be Tuesday, a source confirmed to CNN.

Gowdy was widely expected to be picked for the role and has deep connections with both House leadership and conservatives in the House Freedom Caucus. Gowdy is best known for his work as Chairman of the House's Select Committee on Benghazi.

House Speaker Paul Ryan applauded Gowdy's appointment in a statement Thursday.

