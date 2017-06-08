Ted Cruz's speech gets a sudden end

Story highlights Cruz spoke before a religious, conservative crowd

An announcer introduced the next speaker before he was done

Washington (CNN) Sen. Ted Cruz was trying to end a speech on a high note, but he accidentally got the wrap-up music.

Cruz, a conservative Republican, spoke Thursday at the Faith and Freedom Coalition conference in Washington.

Dr. Ralph Reed, the chairman of the conservative religious group, introduced Cruz, who then spoke before the crowd.

Cruz kicked off his speech making a light-hearted joke comparing Reed to the literary character Dorian Gray and applauding President Donald Trump's victory against Hillary Clinton. The crowd received him warmly throughout as he discussed a gamut of issues, from Justice Neil Gorsuch's successful confirmation to health care and tax reform, before calling those gathered to action.

At about nine minutes in, Cruz began thanking the coalition, but then the announcer came on the speakers to introduce the next person slated to speak. In response to the awkward moment, Cruz threw up his hands and walked off the stage, saying thank you and waving as he exited to upbeat music and applause.

Read More