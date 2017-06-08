Mueller is watching Comey; Sessions isn't

Story highlights Sessions has an afternoon awards ceremony where he is speaking

It remains to be seen whether Mueller will investigate the circumstances of the Comey firing

Washington (CNN) As former FBI Director James Comey is testifying before the Senate on Thursday, two high-level players in the Justice Department are taking different approaches.

According to sources familiar with their plans, Attorney General Jeff Sessions will not be watching Comey's testimony, but special counsel Robert Mueller will be.

Sessions has an afternoon awards ceremony where he is speaking, so he will be preparing for that. He will be updated by his staff, the source said.

Mueller, on the other hand, will be watching.

It remains to be seen whether Mueller will investigate the circumstances of the Comey firing and the interactions between Comey and the President as an attempt to interfere with the investigation.

Read More