Comey told senators in a closed hearing that Sessions may have had a third interaction with Russia's ambassador to the US

Washington (CNN) Sen. Richard Blumenthal said if Attorney General Jeff Sessions did have a third, undisclosed meeting with Russia's ambassador to the United States, as CNN reported fired FBI Director James Comey told senators Thursday, it "could be perjury."

"I can't confirm what may have been provided in a classified setting, but with a third meeting, even without it, what we have is a pattern of contacts with the Russians by (Michael) Flynn, by Sessions, by (Jared) Kushner -- secret and then concealed," the Connecticut Democrat told CNN's Erin Burnett on "OutFront" on Thursday.

It "could be perjury," he added.

His comment comes after CNN reported Thursday that Comey told senators in a closed hearing that Sessions may have had a third interaction with Sergey Kislyak. That information is based in part on Russian-to-Russian intercepts, and Kislyak might have exaggerated the encounter, sources said

CNN previously reported exclusively that congressional investigators are examining whether Sessions had an additional private meeting with Russia's ambassador during the presidential campaign, according to Republican and Democratic Hill sources and intelligence officials briefed on the investigation.

