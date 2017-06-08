Story highlights Paul Ryan spoke at the same time ex-FBI Director James Comey was testifying in the Senate

The US House speaker said Trump "is learning as he goes"

Washington (CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan sought Thursday to explain President Donald Trump's asking then-FBI Director James Comey to drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, saying he was new at the job and did not understand protocols.

"Of course there needs to be a degree of independence between (the Justice Department), FBI and the White House, and a line of communications established," Ryan said during his news conference, which occurred at the same time as Comey was testifying across Capitol Hill before the Senate intelligence committee..

"The President's new at this. He's new to government. So, he probably wasn't steeped in the long-running protocols that establish the relationships between DOJ, FBI and White Houses. He's just new to this."

Pushed further by CNN, Ryan said, "I'm not saying it's an acceptable excuse. It's just my observation."

"He's new at government, and so therefore I think that he -- he is learning as he goes," Ryan said.

