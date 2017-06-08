Washington (CNN) "This is so DC."

Unsurprisingly, many bar-goers would not go on the record when asked to be interviewed about why they chose to attend bar viewing parties on a Thursday instead of, say, working.

CNN went to three Washington bars on Thursday morning: Shaw's Tavern, Duffy's Irish Pub and Union Pub. Here's what we overheard:

1. "Don't people have jobs?"

Uber driver upon seeing the line outside Shaw's Tavern after he dropped off this reporter.

Stop 1 on my #comeyhearing bar crawl: Shaw's Tavern, where some (+lots of media) lined up early pic.twitter.com/gyqS4JUkSu — Saba Hamedy (@saba_h) June 8, 2017

2. "I called in sick for this."

One friend said this to another friend at Duffy's Irish Pub. The other friend was busy multi-tasking: Typing on her laptop while working remotely.

3. 'Covfefe Cocktail'

The drink special of the day at Duffy's was the "Covfefe Cocktail." Bar owner Casey Callister told CNN "only a few people at Duffy's know what's in it."

While one brave person ordered the drink -- which is bright orange in color -- one of her friends said: "I'm not drinking the covfefe cocktails because I don't know what's in them."

This reporter tried it and is still unsure of its contents.

FYI this is the #covfefe cocktail at Duffy's. Owner Casey Callister told me "only a few people at Duffy's know what's in it" #ComeyTestimony pic.twitter.com/MN2ZGYc8o7 — Saba Hamedy (@saba_h) June 8, 2017

4. 'Ooh, oh, no he didn't!'

That was the sentiment one bar-goer yelled at the screen at Duffy's Irish Pub after Comey said, "Those were lies, plain and simple" when talking about the Trump administration.

5. 'Even my dog is watching'

One Union Pub attendee to his friend.

6. 'BINGO!'

At Union Pub, one attendee brought and distributed Bingo sheets, custom made for the Comey hearing. At one table, toward the end of Comey's testimony, one person yelled that he won.

Some people have these #comeyhearing bingo cards pic.twitter.com/itWHoJBbJ5 — Saba Hamedy (@saba_h) June 8, 2017

7. No-Trump-tweet Bud Lights

"Just so you know, we are going to do a round of Bud Lights for everyone since Trump didn't tweet," a Union Pub server told a group of customers outside, which resulted in a round of applause.