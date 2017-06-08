Former Nixon WH counsel: Comey hearing has 'echoes of Watergate'

Story highlights John Dean appeared on a panel of Watergate experts on CNN's "New Day" Thursday

Carl Bernstein: "Comey has produced what looks on its face to be a devastating portrait of what occurred"

(CNN) President Trump's firing of James Comey amid the FBI director's Russia investigation conjures "some definite echoes of Watergate," a former White House counsel under Richard Nixon says.

John Dean, a key figure in the 1970s scandal that toppled Nixon's presidency, appeared on a panel of Watergate experts on CNN's "New Day" Thursday morning to explore parallels and difference between Nixon's and Trump's troubles.

"Well, it's not quite a parallel yet," Dean noted ahead of Comey's much-anticipated congressional testimony. "You've got to recall Watergate ran for some 928 days if you go from the arrests at the Watergate to the last of the trials. This is very early, but it is compressed and it is moving faster, and there are some definite echoes of Watergate."

Dean went on to discuss Comey, whose prepared testimony came out Wednesday evening before his Thursday appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee. In the written statement, Comey relayed information about private conversations with Trump.

