White House on Sessions: Trump 'has confidence in all of his Cabinet'

Washington (CNN) The White House on Thursday finally affirmed that President Donald Trump has confidence in his attorney general, two days after reporters first began asking whether he does.

"Absolutely, the president has confidence in all of his Cabinet and if he didn't they wouldn't be here," White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Thursday when asked about Trump's confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The comment comes after Sanders and White House press secretary Sean Spicer declined the last two days to say whether Trump had confidence in Sessions, amid reports of a rift between the two men.

Even Thursday, Sanders failed to name Sessions as someone explicitly enjoying the President's confidence. But her blanket statement pushed further than White House responses from the past two days.

Sanders and Spicer declined on Tuesday and Wednesday to confirm whether Trump had confidence in his attorney general, claiming they had not discussed the matter with Trump. Sanders on Thursday said she had finally talked to Trump about his confidence in Sessions on Wednesday night.

