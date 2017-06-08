Why James Comey leaked information to press

Story highlights A Columbia law prof leaked information from Comey's memo to the press

Comey was asked by Sen. Susan Collins if he shared the memos with anyone outside of the Justice Department

Washington (CNN) Fired FBI Director James Comey asked Columbia law professor Daniel C. Richman to leak the content of memos documenting his interactions with President Donald Trump, he testified Thursday.

Comey, who wrote memos after his meetings with Trump, had shared the documents with fellow FBI officials. Asked during the Senate intelligence hearing Thursday if he shared the memos elsewhere, Comey explained he asked a "good friend" who is a "professor at Columbia law school" be an intermediary with the press.

"The President tweeted on Friday, after I got fired, that I better hope there's not tapes," Comey said. "I woke up in the middle of the night on Monday night, because it didn't dawn on me originally, that there might be corroboration for our conversation, there might be a tape."

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

Trump's tweet on May 12, read: "James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!"

Comey added to the committee, "And my judgment was I needed to get that out into the public square. So I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter.

Read More