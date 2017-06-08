Story highlights
- Fired FBI Directory James Comey testifies Thursday
- Trump will give a speech elsewhere
Washington (CNN)As James Comey breaks his silence Thursday for the first time since he was fired, the officials at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave will be keeping close watch.
But what will President Donald Trump be doing as Comey testifies about his interactions with the President concerning the federal investigation into ties between Trump's campaign associates and Russia?
White House officials are trying to keep Trump's hands off his Twitter account, but the President is expected to keep tabs on the hearing as it unfurls.
A White House official said Trump won't be watching the whole hearing -- calling that a "good thing" -- but he is expected to monitor developments, popping into the White House dining room where several of his aides and his personal attorney on the Russia investigation Marc Kasowitz will be monitoring the hearing.
"I don't think he'll be glued to the TV," the official said, adding the expectation is that the President will not tweet about the hearing -- but no one can be sure.
Trump's aides are, however, doing what they can to keep Trump busy, and away from his Twitter account, one Republican close to the White House said.
As the hearing got underway at 10 a.m., the President was scheduled to take part in two meetings at 10 and 10:30 a.m.
Trump will then leave the White House at noon to head to the Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority Conference, where he will deliver a speech at 12:30 p.m. He isn't expect to return to the White House until 1:30 p.m.
After returning to the White House, Trump will host an infrastructure summit with governors and mayors at 3:30 p.m.
Through it all, White House officials are hoping that the President doesn't tweet in response to Comey's testimony.
The White House is hoping to put some distance between the Comey testimony and itself, instead handing off push-back efforts to the Republican National Committee, which has distributed talking points to surrogates and is coordinating rapid response efforts to rebut Comey's testimony.
But all of that, of course, could change.