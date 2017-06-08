Story highlights Fired FBI Directory James Comey testifies Thursday

Trump will give a speech elsewhere

Washington (CNN) As James Comey breaks his silence Thursday for the first time since he was fired, the officials at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave will be keeping close watch.

But what will President Donald Trump be doing as Comey testifies about his interactions with the President concerning the federal investigation into ties between Trump's campaign associates and Russia?

White House officials are trying to keep Trump's hands off his Twitter account, but the President is expected to keep tabs on the hearing as it unfurls.

A White House official said Trump won't be watching the whole hearing -- calling that a "good thing" -- but he is expected to monitor developments, popping into the White House dining room where several of his aides and his personal attorney on the Russia investigation Marc Kasowitz will be monitoring the hearing.

"I don't think he'll be glued to the TV," the official said, adding the expectation is that the President will not tweet about the hearing -- but no one can be sure.

