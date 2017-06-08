Story highlights Risch tried to get Comey to say that Trump had not committed obstruction of justice

Rubio implied that the leaks coming from intelligence sources are pointedly anti-Trump

Washington (CNN) Senate Republicans spent Thursday morning prodding former FBI Director James Comey, looking for openings that may support President Donald Trump.

Sen. Jim Risch, an Idaho Republican, tried to lead Comey at the intelligence committee hearing into saying that Trump had not committed obstruction of justice. Comey declined in repeated answers.

Meanwhile, Florida GOP Sen. Marco Rubio implied in his questions that the leaks coming from intelligence sources are political and pointedly anti-Trump, something the White House has repeatedly argued.

But Comey, who spent a fair amount of his testimony dodging leading questions from both sides, danced around their queries.

Risch, citing Comey's written testimony, attempted to get Comey to say he was never "directed" by Trump to drop his investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

