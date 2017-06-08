Clapper on Comey testimony: 'The big story is Russian interference in our process'

Story highlights Former FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate on Thursday

Clapper, the former US intelligence chief, has previously said Russia "absolutely" meddled in the 2016 election

Washington (CNN) James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence, said Thursday that former FBI Director James Comey's testimony exposes Russian interference as "the big story."

"The big story is Russian interference in our process," he told CNN's Anderson Cooper on "AC360." "And they exceeded their wildest dreams and expectations, I'm sure, by the discord, doubt and disruptions they have caused in our political process."

"They're not going to stop," he said.

Clapper also made a striking statement about President Donald Trump's posture throughout his campaign and while in office.

Read More