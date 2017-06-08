Story highlights The House intelligence committee issued a pair of subpoenas to Michael Flynn last week

(CNN) House Russia investigators have received a batch of documents from former national security adviser Michael Flynn, the top Democrat on the committee told CNN on Thursday -- one week after issuing subpoenas to Flynn and his lobbying business.

"We're going through the documents we've received from various witnesses, including Gen. Flynn, to determine if they meet the requirements of the documents we've asked for," said Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking member on the House intelligence committee.

Asked if that meets the requirements laid out in the House subpoenas sent to Flynn, Schiff said, "I think we're still in the process of review and discussions with Mr. Flynn's counsel."

The House intelligence committee issued a pair of subpoenas to Flynn last week, along with subpoenas to President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen. Flynn, meanwhile, provided 600 pages of documents to the Senate intelligence committee in response to its own subpoenas earlier this week after his lawyers reached a document production agreement with Senate investigators.

