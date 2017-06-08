Story highlights Gianforte pledges $50,000 to the Committee to Protect Journalists

He sent Guardian reporter an apology letter Wednesday

(CNN) Greg Gianforte, the Montana Congressman-elect who is accused of "body slamming" a Guardian reporter, sent a letter of apology and will plead no contest to the misdemeanor assault charge, according to documents.

Gianforte also pledged to donate $50,000 to the Committee to Protect Journalists, an organization that promotes press freedom, as part of a settlement with the journalist, Ben Jacobs, "in the hope that perhaps some good can come of these events."

The events referred to an encounter on May 24, when Gianforte was charged with misdemeanor assault after Jacobs accused the politician of "body slamming" him at a campaign event.

Gianforte, a Republican, won the election the next day and apologized to the reporter during his acceptance speech.

On Wednesday, he issued a letter to Jacobs.

