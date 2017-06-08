Trump to conservatives: 'We are under siege'

Story highlights Trump spoke Thursday at the Faith & Freedom Coalition

Not once did Trump mention Comey's testimony

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump, speaking Thursday at the Faith & Freedom Coalition conference in Washington, said he would never let the evangelical community down, saying that "we are under siege" but that "we will come out bigger and better and stronger than ever."

The speech to a fawning audience, which came as fired FBI Director James Comey testified about Trump before the Senate, provided the President with positive feedback on what otherwise was a politically trying day.

"You didn't let me down and I will never, ever let you down, you know that," Trump said to applause.

"We will always support our evangelical community and defend your right and the right of all Americans to follow and to live by the teachings of their faith," he said. "And as you know, we are under siege. You understand that. But we will come out bigger and better and stronger than ever, you watch."

The withering criticism facing Trump around Washington was nowhere to be found during his speech, where the President received sustained applause every time he trumpeted one of his achievements. Like he did during the campaign, Trump left the podium multiple times to bathe in the applause he was receiving.

