(CNN) The work of defending President Donald Trump in the media is not for the faint of heart. His communications director has already resigned and White House press secretary Sean Spicer's standing is in a constant state of flux.

So the White House's decision to effectively hand off rapid response duties on Thursday to the Republican National Committee seemed like a way of cutting the unpredictable Trump voice out of the conversation as James Comey, the fired FBI director, testified on his interactions with the President.

But those plans were quickly scuppered by another Trump, Donald Jr., who live-tweeted the Capitol Hill hearing and, after boosting one of their early tweets, quickly drowned out the more carefully crafted RNC messaging program.

Kind of a big deal... No? https://t.co/dZDu7rK8Hy — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

Trump Jr.'s posts were more specific and pointed. Responding to a mention of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, he argued that Comey had ascribed to the President's words more formality -- or subtext -- than actually existed.

"Flynn stuff is BS in context 2 guys talking about a guy they both know well. I hear 'I hope nothing happens but you have to do your job,'" he tweeted. "Very far from any kind of coercion or influence and certainly not obstruction!"