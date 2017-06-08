Donald Trump's big problem isn't Jim Comey. It's Donald Trump.

You get the idea. Trump wasn't in great political shape when he won the White House. (The 2016 race was a rock-and-a-hard-place choice for lots and lots of people.) His first four months as president have been defined primarily by a series of self-inflicted wounds -- many having to do with the ongoing federal investigation, now being overseen by special counsel Robert Mueller, into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election and the possibility of collusion with the Trump campaign.

The unending cycle of negative headlines has taken a considerable toll on Trump. So much so that it's not clear that, beyond his political base, there are a whole lot of people who will believe whatever tweets, statements or messages Trump and his allies put forward today.

And, in truth, that credibility gap doesn't have all that much to do with Comey. It's almost entirely Trump's own fault. At every chance, he has worked to denigrate and dismiss the Russia investigation and those involved in investigating it. He's called it a "witch hunt," a "total hoax" and "fake news." While that may be music to his supporters' ears, it's increasingly hard for people outside of his base to listen to. (And, remember, his base isn't big enough to get him re-elected.)

Expect Trump to portray Comey's testimony as a personal vendetta by a guy he fired because he was bad at his job. But, if you scratch the surface of that Trump attack, you see that Comey isn't Trump's problem. Trump is Trump's problem.