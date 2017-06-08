Journalist's felony indictment draws scrutiny to Inauguration Day arrests

Story highlights More than 200 were arrested and have been charged

Cantú faces 8 charges, including two felony violations of the Riot Act

Washington (CNN) A journalist is set to be arraigned in Washington on Friday over charges stemming from protests on Inauguration Day.

The journalist, Aaron Cantú, was indicted last week by US attorney Channing Phillips on eight charges, including two felony violations of the Riot Act, according to court records.

Cantú was one of several hundreds at the protests in downtown Washington as President Donald Trump ascended to the nation's highest office.

At the self-described anti-capitalist, anti-fascist protest by the group DisruptJ20, protesters and police clashed as the event grew increasingly heated that afternoon. DC authorities said they arrested 217 people and that six police were injured.

Some of those arrested, including journalists, had their charges dismissed, although a wide-ranging indictment came down in April charging more than 200 people with charges stemming from the protest, including inciting a riot, and several people for assaulting a police officer, expanding on charges laid out in February

