Breaking News

James Comey testifies: Live updates

By Daniella Diaz and Christina Kline, CNN

Updated 6:29 AM ET, Thu June 8, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

CATCH UP: How we got here | WATCH LATER: Comey&#39;s testimony begins at 10 a.m. ET.
CATCH UP: How we got here | WATCH LATER: Comey's testimony begins at 10 a.m. ET.

    JUST WATCHED

    CATCH UP: How we got here | WATCH LATER: Comey's testimony begins at 10 a.m. ET.

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CATCH UP: How we got here | WATCH LATER: Comey's testimony begins at 10 a.m. ET. 02:09