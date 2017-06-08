Story highlights Jen Psaki says senators should weigh whether Wray will be "loyal" to the president or the law

Jen Psaki, a CNN political commentator and spring fellow at the Georgetown Institute of Politics and Public Service, served as the White House communications director and State Department spokeswoman during the Obama administration. She has worked as a consultant for Planned Parenthood Federation of America. Follow her: @jrpsaki. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) There are some legitimate reasons to question the background of Christopher Wray, the former assistant attorney general in charge of the Justice Department's criminal division, whom President Trump announced Wednesday as his nominee for FBI director.

But here's the good news: There will be a hearing. It will be highly anticipated. It will be long. It will be tough. And Wray's record, positions and suitability to serve will be scrutinized. Democrats, and (hopefully) moderate Republicans will drill down on whether he can serve as an unbiased FBI director with an unwavering commitment to the rule of law.

And remember -- the FBI director has a 10-year term. Senators aren't weighing whether they can stomach a nominee for the duration of the Trump presidency, but whether they can accept an FBI director nominee who would serve until 2027.

One of the key questions that must be asked is whether Donald Trump would have reason to believe that Wray would pass a loyalty test -- purportedly the standard to which he wanted to hold his predecessor.

And given the circumstances surrounding Trump's firing of former FBI director James Comey -- circumstances made all the more significant in light of Comey's advance statement to the Senate Intelligence Committee -- there are valid reasons to be skeptical about Trump's motivation in picking Wray to fill the position.

