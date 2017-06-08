Could ignorance be a Trump defense?

Story highlights Danny Cevallos: Though ignorance of the law is rarely a good defense, there are some exceptions

Congress is the ultimate judge of whether a president's conduct is impeachable, he writes

Danny Cevallos (@CevallosLaw) is a CNN Legal Analyst and an attorney practicing in the areas of personal injury, wrongful conviction, and criminal defense in New York, Pennsylvania, and the US Virgin Islands. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) The release of James Comey's opening statement has already prompted some legal analysts to argue that President Donald Trump obstructed justice. But even if everything James Comey says is true, is an obstruction case open and shut?

President Trump could have avoided this mess completely. He didn't need to ask Comey to "let go" a criminal investigation of Flynn. He could have just pardoned Flynn himself, bypassing Comey completely. The President can pardon any federal offender, even in advance of prosecution

Is it possible then the President could be accused of criminal or impeachable conduct for asking someone else to do something he could have done himself, with impunity? That would be a constitutional paradox, for sure.

A Flynn pardon would have undoubtedly set off a political firestorm. So would an order from the president to the Department of Justice, which reports to him, to call off the investigation of Flynn.

If Comey's opening statement is accepted as credible, and for those who do not believe the President has unfettered authority to call off a DOJ investigation, then the President may have crossed legal, moral and even impeachment lines.