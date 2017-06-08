The Comey hearing in 140 characters

(CNN)CNN Opinion is curating tweets from our contributors on former FBI director James Comey's testimony to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.
James Comey's remarks here underscore how much of a head-desk move it was by Trump & WH officials to trash Comey as he was being fired.— David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) June 8, 2017
Dems now love Comey, who they used to malign- "You have been a straight shooter... and have been willing to speak truth to power" #ComeyDay— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) June 8, 2017
Sen. Warner to Comey: "You have been willing to speak truth to power"— Tim Naftali (@TimNaftali) June 8, 2017
Senate Intelligence Vice-Chair Mark Warner says #ComeyHearing isn't about "Democrats or Republicans." Correct. This is about our democracy!— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) June 8, 2017
Did anyone think the Trump presidency wd be mired this soon, this deeply, this malodorously, in scandal and controversy? Yes. We did.— Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) June 8, 2017
Comey advance transcript release enables more aggressive Q's from Senators. Good Wed PR for Comey. Will hurt him today— Paul Callan (@PaulCallan) June 8, 2017
I hope we see less partisanship from our elected representatives today than we saw when Comey testified before the House.— Tim Naftali (@TimNaftali) June 8, 2017
...The flag is up! Comey hearing begins w/ opening remarks by @SenatorBurr— David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) June 8, 2017
How can House of Cards begin to compete with this real life drama? But in this show, the health of our democracy is at stake @CNNOpinion— julianzelizer (@julianzelizer) June 8, 2017
Trump and Comey contradicting each other on content of conversations. Will public believe the president? Doubtful-Trump is deeply unpopular pic.twitter.com/Rka9qshkzc— Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) June 8, 2017
Important to watch the reactions of the Republican Senators as closely as Comey. @CNNOpinion @EarlyStart— julianzelizer (@julianzelizer) June 8, 2017
There'd be a giant sucking sound across DC if @POTUS decided not to Tweet during #ComeyTestimony.— SalenaZito (@SalenaZito) June 8, 2017
We know Trump's words in his tete-a-tetes with Comey but not his tone or body language. Menacing? Awkward? Hope to hear about that today.— Tim Naftali (@TimNaftali) June 8, 2017
Comey bio fact: 1st job as young Asst US Atty: prosecuting Gambino Crime Family— Paul Callan (@PaulCallan) June 8, 2017
Picture all the interns in newsrooms across the country charged with constantly pressing refresh on @realDonaldTrump's twitter feed today.— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) June 8, 2017
The objective as journalists at this important moment is to report the facts. Be good stewards of journalism. Not Snark. Not cuteness. Facts— SalenaZito (@SalenaZito) June 8, 2017
One of the harder qs for Comey is why he didn't share concerns with high level at DOJ. My bet is he expects that one and is ready.— Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) June 8, 2017
When listening to Comey, remember Article 1 of Nixon's impeachment cites obstruction of justice. History doesn't always repeat-but it rhymes pic.twitter.com/fjpikRbEyV— Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) June 8, 2017
Super Bowl analogy sets up false expectation of "final score" by end of day. Watergate investig. took time @CNNOpinion @EarlyStart @NewDay— julianzelizer (@julianzelizer) June 8, 2017
2 qs unlikely to have answers on today. 1. Current details on Russia investigation. 2. Whether Comey thinks his firing obstructed justice.— Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) June 8, 2017
Why didn't Comey give @realDonaldTrump a clean slate? Because it is entirely possible he could be under investigation before process done.— Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) June 8, 2017
Watergate history in @CNN green room! With @JohnWDean @carlbernstein and prosecutor Richard Ben-Veniste pic.twitter.com/u7JyflxBXn— Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) June 8, 2017
I expect this will be a line of questioning from some GOP senators on the Intel panel. => https://t.co/13zDjqwko8— David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) June 8, 2017
