Comey drama yields more he said, he said

Alice Stewart is a CNN political commentator and former communications director for Ted Cruz for President. The views expressed in this commentary are solely her own.

(CNN) The battle lines have been drawn in the biggest Washington showdown in decades; one side you have "Comey is a leaker," on the other you have "Trump is a liar."

On Thursday, fired FBI Director James Comey testified for nearly three hours, providing details of his conversations with President Trump related to Russian interference in the 2016 election. At the end of this #ComeyDay, I see no smoking gun, but rather a case of "he said, he said."

Perhaps the biggest revelation was Comey's self-unmasking as a leaker; he told members of the committee that he orchestrated the leak of his memos with the President through a close friend, in hopes of prompting the appointment of a special counsel. His plan worked.

Republicans walk away from the hearing with the satisfaction that Comey acknowledged President Trump was not under investigation. President Trump's team, through personal attorney Marc Kasowitz, are claiming vindication and accusing Comey of making unauthorized disclosures of privileged communications with the President.

Follow CNN Opinion Join us on Twitter and Facebook

This is all well and good, but my concern is that the bigger issue of Russian interference is getting lost in all of the high stakes drama. Wednesday, Sen. John McCain noted , "What an Orwellian existence we live in." The Russians have done tremendous destruction to our free and open society and that needs to be a major focus. Sen. Mark Warner, vicechair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, stressed that we need to be in a better position in 2018 and beyond.

In the end, I don't believe Comey made the case against Trump, but rather a strong case for his integrity and that of the FBI. With all the detailed notes, there was no definitive evidence of wrongdoing by the President.