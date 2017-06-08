Story highlights Death toll rises to 16 in twin attacks

Iran calls US President's tweets "repugnant"

(CNN) Iran has slammed US President Donald Trump's response to Wednesday's twin terror attacks in Tehran as "repugnant", as the death toll from the ISIS-claimed assaults rose to 16.

"Repugnant WH (White House) statement & Senate sanctions as Iranians counter terror backed by US clients. Iranian people reject such US claims of friendship," Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted Thursday.

Zarif was responding to President Trump's statement following the bombings that said, "We grieve and pray for the innocent victims of the terrorist attacks in Iran, and for the Iranian people who are going through such challenging times."

It then added, "We underscore that states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they promote."

Six attackers mounted simultaneous gun and suicide bomb assaults on Iran's Parliament building and the tomb of the republic's revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini in one of the most audacious assaults to hit Tehran in decades.

