Story highlights A diamond ring purchased for £10 ($13) has sold for £656,750 ($847,667)

The ring was purchased at a car boot sale in the 1980s

The owner of the ring assumed it was a piece of costume jewelry

(CNN) A diamond ring purchased for ‎£10 ($13) has sold for £656,750 ($847,667) -- roughly double its initial estimated value of £250,000 ($325,000) to £350,000 ($456,000) -- at the Sotheby's Fine Jewels auction in London last night.

The 26-carat ring was first purchased in the 1980s by an anonymous seller, who bought the jewel at a car boot sale, under the assumption that it was a piece of costume jewelry.

The startling realization of the ring's true value came decades later, when the wearer chose to have the ring appraised by a local jeweler. The ring was later identified as a cushion-shaped diamond set in a 19th century mount.

A member of Sotheby's staff holds the diamond at Sotheby's auction house in London.

A diamond in the rough

The ring first made headlines in May when Sotheby's revealed its estimated value of £250,000 ($325,000) to £350,000 ($456,000) -- already a far cry above its initial purchase price.