Diamond ring purchased for $13 as costume jewelry sells for $848K

By Zahra Jamshed, CNN

Updated 12:13 AM ET, Thu June 8, 2017

A diamond ring purchased for ‎£10 ($13) has sold for £656,750 ($847,667) at the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.sothebys.com/en/auctions/2017/fine-jewels-l17051.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Sotheby&#39;s Fine Jewels auction&lt;/a&gt; in London.
The ring sold for roughly double its initial estimated value of £250,000 ($325,000) to £350,000 ($456,000).
The ring sold for roughly double its initial estimated value of £250,000 ($325,000) to £350,000 ($456,000).
The &quot;Aurora Green&quot; is the largest Fancy Vivid green diamond ever sold at auction. The stone went under the hammer on May 31, 2016 at Christie&#39;s auction house in Hong Kong, selling for $16,818,983.
The "Aurora Green" is the largest Fancy Vivid green diamond ever sold at auction. The stone went under the hammer on May 31, 2016 at Christie's auction house in Hong Kong, selling for $16,818,983.
The world&#39;s largest blue diamond, an extremely rare gem known as &quot;The Oppenheimer Blue&quot;, sold for $57.5 million at Christie&#39;s Geneva May 18, 2016. The 14.62 carat Fancy Vivid stone is mounted on a platinum ring and flanked on either side by a trapeze-shaped diamond.
The world's largest blue diamond, an extremely rare gem known as "The Oppenheimer Blue", sold for $57.5 million at Christie's Geneva May 18, 2016. The 14.62 carat Fancy Vivid stone is mounted on a platinum ring and flanked on either side by a trapeze-shaped diamond.
&#39;The Unique Pink&#39; is the largest Fancy Vivid pink pear-shaped diamond to ever be offered at auction.
'The Unique Pink' is the largest Fancy Vivid pink pear-shaped diamond to ever be offered at auction.
The diamond was sold for $31.6 million by Sotheby&#39;s, at an auction in Geneva. The price makes it the most expensive Fancy Vivid pink diamond to sell at auction.&lt;br /&gt;
The diamond was sold for $31.6 million by Sotheby's, at an auction in Geneva. The price makes it the most expensive Fancy Vivid pink diamond to sell at auction.
Cubic zirconia replicas of the original and a modern cut of the Kohinoor diamond, one of the oldest and most famous diamonds in the world.&lt;br /&gt;
Cubic zirconia replicas of the original and a modern cut of the Kohinoor diamond, one of the oldest and most famous diamonds in the world.
Sotheby&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/03/20/entertainment/shirley-temple-ring-auction-sothebys/&quot;&gt;auctioned&lt;/a&gt; this 9.54 carat ring it says belonged to child star Shirley Temple on April 19, 2016. Though it was expected to fetch between $25 million and $35 million, it failed to sell.
Sotheby's auctioned this 9.54 carat ring it says belonged to child star Shirley Temple on April 19, 2016. Though it was expected to fetch between $25 million and $35 million, it failed to sell.
This 12.03-carat blue diamond fetched $48.4 million at auction on November 11, 2015. It was previously the world&#39;s most expensive price-per-carat diamond sold.
This 12.03-carat blue diamond fetched $48.4 million at auction on November 11, 2015. It was previously the world's most expensive price-per-carat diamond sold.
The fancy, vivid blue diamond was discovered in South Africa in January last year.
The fancy, vivid blue diamond was discovered in South Africa in January last year.
This 118.28 oval white diamond became the largest sold at auction when it went for $30.6 million at a Sotheby&#39;s auction in 2013.
This 118.28 oval white diamond became the largest sold at auction when it went for $30.6 million at a Sotheby's auction in 2013.
In April 2015, a 100-carat, emerald cut, D color, internally flawless diamond -- the largest of its clarity and cut to ever be shown at auction -- &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/04/21/world/sothebys-flawless-diamond/&quot;&gt;sold for $22 million.&lt;/a&gt;
In April 2015, a 100-carat, emerald cut, D color, internally flawless diamond -- the largest of its clarity and cut to ever be shown at auction -- sold for $22 million.
The 76.02-carat 400-year-old Archduke Joseph diamond set a new record for price per carat for a colorless diamond in 2012, when it sold for $21.5 million at a Christie&#39;s auction.
The 76.02-carat 400-year-old Archduke Joseph diamond set a new record for price per carat for a colorless diamond in 2012, when it sold for $21.5 million at a Christie's auction.
In 2010, Hong Kong&#39;s largest jewelry retailer, Chow Tai Fook, bought &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/09/03/luxury/gallery/11000-diamonds-wallace-chan/&quot;&gt;one of the world&#39;s largest rough diamonds&lt;/a&gt; for $35.3 million.
In 2010, Hong Kong's largest jewelry retailer, Chow Tai Fook, bought one of the world's largest rough diamonds for $35.3 million.
Jeweler Wallace Chan and a team of craftsman worked 47,000 hours to transform the stone it &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/09/03/luxury/gallery/11000-diamonds-wallace-chan/&quot;&gt;into this piece&lt;/a&gt;, which Chai Tai Fook estimates could be worth $200 million.
Jeweler Wallace Chan and a team of craftsman worked 47,000 hours to transform the stone it into this piece, which Chai Tai Fook estimates could be worth $200 million.
(CNN)A diamond ring purchased for ‎£10 ($13) has sold for £656,750 ($847,667) -- roughly double its initial estimated value of £250,000 ($325,000) to £350,000 ($456,000) -- at the Sotheby's Fine Jewels auction in London last night.

The 26-carat ring was first purchased in the 1980's by an anonymous seller, who bought the jewel at a car boot sale, under the assumption that it was a piece of costume jewelry.
The startling realization of the ring's true value came decades later, when the wearer chose to have the ring appraised by a local jeweler. The ring was later identified as a cushion-shaped diamond set in a 19th century mount.
    A member of Sotheby&#39;s staff holds the diamond at Sotheby&#39;s auction house in London.
    A member of Sotheby's staff holds the diamond at Sotheby's auction house in London.

    A diamond in the rough

    The ring first made headlines in May when Sotheby's revealed its estimated value of £250,000 ($325,000) to £350,000 ($456,000) -- already a far cry above its initial purchase price.
    According to Jessica Wyndham, head of Sotheby's jewelry department, the ring's true value is particularly surprising because the mount and cut are unrecognizable to the modern day wearer.
    "When we think of diamonds, we think of modern cuts, of brilliance," she told CNN in May, noting that the diamond was cut in a particularly old-fashioned style and the ring mount had darkened over time.
    "This wouldn't have looked like that. The silver had tarnished and there was probably some dirt. These diamonds were made for candlelight, not our white artificial light, so it was all about trying to bring out its fire."
    The earliest known stone copy of the Ten Commandments sold at auction in Beverly Hills in 2016 for $850,000.
    The earliest known stone copy of the Ten Commandments sold at auction in Beverly Hills in 2016 for $850,000.
    The stone was first uncovered in 1913.
    The stone was first uncovered in 1913.
    &quot;The tablet&#39;s significance is testament to the deep roots and enduring power of the Commandments that still form the basis of three of the world&#39;s great religions: Judaism, Christianity and Islam,&quot; says David Michaels, director of ancient coins for &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.ha.com&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Heritage Auctions&lt;/a&gt;, who will be conducting the sale.
    "The tablet's significance is testament to the deep roots and enduring power of the Commandments that still form the basis of three of the world's great religions: Judaism, Christianity and Islam," says David Michaels, director of ancient coins for Heritage Auctions, who will be conducting the sale.
    Specialists at Mossgreen auctions in Australia discovered this Ming dynasty banknote hidden inside the head of this 14th century Buddhist carving. The wooden sculpture represents the head of a Luohan -- an enlightened person who has reached Nirvana in Buddhist culture.
    Specialists at Mossgreen auctions in Australia discovered this Ming dynasty banknote hidden inside the head of this 14th century Buddhist carving. The wooden sculpture represents the head of a Luohan -- an enlightened person who has reached Nirvana in Buddhist culture.
    Its face value was worth roughly $98 at the time of its circulation and the 700-year-old banknote is believed to have been handmade during China&#39;s Ming dynasty. Together, the banknote and sculpture are expected to fetch between $30,000 to $45,000 at auction.
    Its face value was worth roughly $98 at the time of its circulation and the 700-year-old banknote is believed to have been handmade during China's Ming dynasty. Together, the banknote and sculpture are expected to fetch between $30,000 to $45,000 at auction.
    After studying the banknote and carving details, art specialists were able to estimate the sculpture&#39;s age, which dates back to China&#39;s Hongwu period in the 14th century.
    After studying the banknote and carving details, art specialists were able to estimate the sculpture's age, which dates back to China's Hongwu period in the 14th century.
    Mossgreen specialists believe this is the first time a Ming dynasty banknote has been found inside a wooden Buddhist sculpture. They say it&#39;s more common to find relics and semi-precious stones left by monks inside Buddhist sculptures.
    Mossgreen specialists believe this is the first time a Ming dynasty banknote has been found inside a wooden Buddhist sculpture. They say it's more common to find relics and semi-precious stones left by monks inside Buddhist sculptures.
    Ten ancient Roman and Ottoman coins were &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/09/27/luxury/ancient-roman-coins-japan/&quot;&gt;recently discovered in castle ruins in Okinawa, Japan&lt;/a&gt;. This image shows the front of one of the Roman coins.
    Ten ancient Roman and Ottoman coins were recently discovered in castle ruins in Okinawa, Japan. This image shows the front of one of the Roman coins.
    &quot;I couldn&#39;t believe they&#39;d found coins from the Roman empire in Kasturen castle,&quot; archiologist Hiroyuki Miyagi, from Okinawa International University, told CNN. This is the front of one of the Ottoman coins.
    "I couldn't believe they'd found coins from the Roman empire in Kasturen castle," archiologist Hiroyuki Miyagi, from Okinawa International University, told CNN. This is the front of one of the Ottoman coins.
    Archaeologists recently &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/09/20/middleeast/jerusalem-nero-coin/index.html&quot;&gt;unearthed&lt;/a&gt; a rare 2,000 year old Roman coin during a &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/09/20/middleeast/jerusalem-nero-coin/index.html&quot;&gt;scientific dig&lt;/a&gt; in Jerusalem. The gold coin features the face of Emperor Nero and was likely struck in 56-57 AD.
    Archaeologists recently unearthed a rare 2,000 year old Roman coin during a scientific dig in Jerusalem. The gold coin features the face of Emperor Nero and was likely struck in 56-57 AD.
    In August 2016, the world&#39;s largest pearl was discovered under a bed in the Philippines, where it had lain forgotten for over ten years.
    In August 2016, the world's largest pearl was discovered under a bed in the Philippines, where it had lain forgotten for over ten years.
    This 1,109 carat, tennis ball-sized diamond made headlines in November 2015 when it was &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/09/09/luxury/most-expensive-rough-diamond/&quot;&gt;pulled&lt;/a&gt; out of the Karowe Mine, in Botswana, by Canadian company Lucara Diamond Corp.
    This 1,109 carat, tennis ball-sized diamond made headlines in November 2015 when it was pulled out of the Karowe Mine, in Botswana, by Canadian company Lucara Diamond Corp.
    In May 2016, divers &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/05/16/middleeast/roman-coins-treasure-shipwreck-israel/&quot;&gt;discovered&lt;/a&gt; a 1,600-year-old shipwreck while swimming the ancient Roman port of Caesarea. These rare bronze artifacts were recovered from the ship.
    In May 2016, divers discovered a 1,600-year-old shipwreck while swimming the ancient Roman port of Caesarea. These rare bronze artifacts were recovered from the ship.
    Over 1,300 pounds (590 kg) of bronze Roman coins dating to the 3rd century A.D. were &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/04/29/europe/spain-roman-coins-found/&quot;&gt;unearthed&lt;/a&gt; in April 2016 by construction workers digging a trench in Spain.
    Over 1,300 pounds (590 kg) of bronze Roman coins dating to the 3rd century A.D. were unearthed in April 2016 by construction workers digging a trench in Spain.
    In January 2016, over 4,000 Roman coins were &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/11/20/luxury/roman-coins-switzerland-farmer/&quot;&gt;discovered&lt;/a&gt; by a fruit and vegetable farmer on a molehill in his cherry orchard in Switzerland.
    In January 2016, over 4,000 Roman coins were discovered by a fruit and vegetable farmer on a molehill in his cherry orchard in Switzerland.
    The bead on this bracelet, from Portland-based design company William Henry, is actually &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/03/29/luxury/dinosaur-bone-accessories/&quot;&gt;made&lt;/a&gt; using fossilized mammoth tooth and dinosaur bones.
    The bead on this bracelet, from Portland-based design company William Henry, is actually made using fossilized mammoth tooth and dinosaur bones.
    Mysterious origins and future worth

    Although Sotheby's did not name the identity of the buyer, the auction house did reveal that the ring was purchased as international trade within the industry, and not by a private collector.
    Tobias Kormind, diamond expert and managing director of 77 Diamonds, predicts the ring's £656,750 ($847,667) final selling price is only a fraction of what it may one day be worth.
    "The new owner is likely to re-cut it into a modern diamond that will emit even more sparkle and potentially be worth a multiple of today's price," he said in a press release.
    "I'm convinced the £10 ($13) ring was once owned by royalty or a person of great wealth, because it originates from the 1800s -- before the discovery of modern diamond mines and a time when very few diamonds were available."

    Unexpected treasures

    Although rare, similar cases of grossly undervalued items found at the likes of flea markets and garage sales, have occurred in the past.
    In March 2013, a ceramic bowl purchased for $3 at a yard sale sold for a whopping $2.2 million at an auction in New York. In March 2014, a golden egg purchased as scrap metal was later discovered to be a $33 million Faberge egg previously owned by Tsar Alexander III.