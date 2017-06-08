Zika attacks throughout pregnancy, CDC report finds

Story highlights Report from US territories finds birth defects in 5% of babies born to women with confirmed cases

Even though Zika cases are on decline, CDC again urges caution for pregnant women and partners

(CNN) More than 120 children were born with Zika-related birth defects in the US territories during the 15 months since Zika became a public health concern, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday -- about 5% of all babies born to women there with confirmed cases of the virus.

Even worse, the data show that birth defects can occur if a woman is infected in any stage of pregnancy.

The mosquito-borne disease, which is also sexually transmitted, is of greatest concern to pregnant women and those trying to become pregnant and their partners because of the devastating consequences it can have on a fetus.

"We are still learning about the full range of defects, brain abnormalities, vision problems and other brain issues," Acting CDC Director Dr. Anne Schuchat said. "But this data shows that Zika is associated with risk for the fetus when the infection is identified later in pregnancy."

The CDC data, which represent the "largest number of completed pregnancies with laboratory confirmation of Zika virus infection to date," were collected from the US territories of Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of Marshall Islands and the US Virgin Islands. This is the first such CDC report about how the virus has affected pregnant women and their babies in those areas.