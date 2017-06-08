Tick-borne disease suspected in 2-year-old's death

Story highlights Kenley Ratliff was hospitalized last week with a mysterious illness

Doctors now suspect she died of Rocky Mountain spotted fever

(CNN) A 2-year-old Indianapolis girl died Sunday of what doctors suspect is Rocky Mountain spotted fever, a disease spread by ticks.

Her aunt, Jordan Clapp, described how Kenley Ratliff's illness began: "She started with a fever of 100.8. That was at the first hospital. We were advised to keep her hydrated and rested. Her fever went up to 104, so we went to a second hospital. They gave her more antibiotics."

Kenley tested positive for strep throat and was given more antibiotics. But around day four or five, her fever hadn't dropped, and she was going limp. Light pink rashes also started popping up. Her mom, Kayla Conn, had to hold her head up.

It wasn't until another antibiotic was administered and those pink rashes turned dark purple-red that doctors at Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis thought Kenley might have Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

"Because they had already given her so many antibiotics, they had to wait to give her the antibiotic to treat Rocky Mountain spotted fever," Clapp said. "By then, her brain was so swollen from the weeklong fever. She was brain-dead before they could give her the antibiotic."

