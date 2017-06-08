(CNN) A ravaging cholera outbreak in Yemen has claimed almost 800 lives in just over a month, according to the World Health Organization .

"In the area, they are affected by direct fighting. There are less health services available. We know that in many districts, there are no doctors left, and only about half of health facilities are functional. Others are closed or functioning just partially," said Tarik Jasarevic, a spokesman for the WHO in Geneva.

As of October, at least 274 health facilities have been damaged or destroyed, and 13 health workers have been killed and 31 injured in the violence.

As for the hospitals and facilities that are functioning, they are overflowing with cholera patients and their families. Among the cholera fatalities in Yemen, about half, 46%, were under the age of 15, and 33% were over 60.

Some patients are treated outdoors due to lack of space indoors. A few steps away from a hospital, sickened children and adults can be seen sitting under trees, pricked with needles connected to fluid bags.

"The cholera outbreak is making a bad situation for children drastically worse. Many of the children who have died from the disease were also acutely malnourished," Dr. Meritxell Relano, UNICEF's representative in Yemen, said in a statement Thursday.

"Today, life for children in Yemen is a desperate struggle for survival, with cholera, malnutrition and the relentless violence constantly sounding a death knell at their doorsteps," she said.

"Basically, the problem is not being able to address the core issues," Jasarevic said of the cholera outbreak. "That's really, first, it's clean water and treatment centers, because cholera is easily treatable."

Jasarevic said some oral rehydration stations have been set up in parts of Yemen for patients with mild cases of cholera (PDF).

"Those who are in advanced stages, they need to have access to diarrhea treatment centers, because they need IV fluids and medicines," he said.

Though rare in the United States, cholera remains a significant public health problem in many parts of the world, including Africa, Southeast Asia and Haiti.