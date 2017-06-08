The best maple syrup taffy in Montreal

(CNN) In the Canadian city of Montreal, maple syrup is a culinary staple.

Here, you might find syrup in Canadian classics such as poutine -- French fries smothered in cheese curds and sweet syrup -- and taffy -- where maple syrup meets frozen snow.

Taffy is one of Montreal's most iconic concoctions, made from sap from Canadian maple trees.

This sap is sourced via eco-friendly vacuum systems, boiled into syrup, drizzled onto frozen snow and placed on a cocktail stick.

The result is a popular sweet treat for Montrealers, found in sugar shacks across the region.

