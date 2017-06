Story highlights Exit poll suggests Conservatives will be the largest party, but will lose 17 seats

Britain could be heading for "hung parliament"

London (CNN) Shock, mayhem, failure.

British newspapers did not hold back in reacting to early election results that suggested British Prime Minister Theresa May was poised to lose her parliamentary majority

Splashed across The Times front page: "May's big gamble fails."

If the shock exit poll proves to be true, May's gamble -- calling a snap election -- could indeed be a massive flop. May had called the vote in the hope of gaining an even greater majority of seats in Parliament ahead of Brexit negotiations.

So how did the rest British newspapers respond?

FT SECOND EDITION: May gamble on election set to backfire, according to exit polls #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/4Dya6tjfhj — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 8, 2017

